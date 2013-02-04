Sven Stumm

ice.BERG

ice iceberg c4d cinema4d cinema low-poly lowpoly poly ocean wale
More realistic proportions than the previous shot. And a little wale. Check out the @2x as well.

Rebound of
ICE.bergs
By Sven Stumm
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
