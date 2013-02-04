Dima Je

Pirate T Shirt

Dima Je
Dima Je
  • Save
Pirate T Shirt t-shirt pirate rope tattoo black sea mermaid captain
Download color palette

I drew the letter "W" for the project http://awesomeletteronthetshirt.com/.
I was inspired by the phrase "Sea (W) Olf." And pirate themes: marine rope, tattoo, mermaid, freedom. I say "I'm a pirate, I am my own captain!" ;)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Dima Je
Dima Je

More by Dima Je

View profile
    • Like