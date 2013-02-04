Clark Caughey

clrrk.com

clrrk.com website branding
Finally got around to designing a new welcome page for http://clrrk.com. I couldn't decide on a background colour, so I chose these 4 to display at random.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
