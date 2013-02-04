Philipp Hogg

MITK mitk medical ui ux
One version of our bachelor thesis, the GUI for the medical interactive imaging toolkit MITK http://www.mitk.org, which is developed at the German Cancer Research Center.
Created with @Johannes Roth and @David Abele

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
