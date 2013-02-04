Vic Bell

Hybrid Illustrations

Hybrid Illustrations hybrid conference illustration icon animal liger grolar bear wolf dog beefallo
I had the pleasure of working on some sponsor illustration/icons for Hybrid Conf. The idea being that each icon is a hybrid animal. Grolar Bear, Wolfdog, Liger, Beefalo.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
