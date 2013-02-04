Jolly Edition

Only Have Eyes For You

Jolly Edition
Jolly Edition
  • Save
Only Have Eyes For You wedding illustration suite stationery portrait bride groom frame floral sketch
Download color palette

Beginning the portrait after the initial drawing. Filling in the details!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Jolly Edition
Jolly Edition

More by Jolly Edition

View profile
    • Like