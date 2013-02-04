Jonathan Williams

2 Corinthians

2 Corinthians 2 corinthians weebles the bible lion hudson illustration
We are afflicted, persecuted, weighed down and attacked. But we never give up, never despair, never lose heart.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
