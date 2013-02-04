Bendsen

Monogram draft

Monogram draft draft sketch wedding monogram lettering letter
A early draft for our wedding monogram.
The "knee" line of the K has to be aligned with the baseline and some of the thick lines has to be the same thickness. Other then that, i'm pretty happy with it.

And darn, what a newfound respect for type designer and letterers. This was a hard, but good challenge.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
