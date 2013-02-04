Tim Bontan

MAN MADE IVORY band logo

Tim Bontan
Tim Bontan
Hire Me
  • Save
MAN MADE IVORY band logo manmadeivory logo handlettering typography script music custom identity apparel band
Download color palette

Logo for dutch band 'Man Made Ivory' who make 'serious grunge rock'

Tim Bontan
Tim Bontan
Branding & Lettering
Hire Me

More by Tim Bontan

View profile
    • Like