All of the comics I self publish, I do so under the name Guardian Comics. I've felt that I've needed a new logo for a while now, and this is the result of my redesign. The original logo was simply some text under a shield.

The aim I had in mind was to use the shield still, but incorporate a bit more of the overall brand. I feel like this gets there. The arrow was a happy accident along the way that I am now quite fond of.

I am very new to logos, so critique is definitely welcome!

Thanks for looking :)