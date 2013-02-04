🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
All of the comics I self publish, I do so under the name Guardian Comics. I've felt that I've needed a new logo for a while now, and this is the result of my redesign. The original logo was simply some text under a shield.
The aim I had in mind was to use the shield still, but incorporate a bit more of the overall brand. I feel like this gets there. The arrow was a happy accident along the way that I am now quite fond of.
I am very new to logos, so critique is definitely welcome!
Thanks for looking :)