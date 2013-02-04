RJ monogram blueprints @2x

Radu Jianu

Working on my new personal monogram. (9 is my lucky number)

I'm a huge fan of the aesthetics of the golden ratio and the Fibonacci golden numbers sequence applied in design.

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
