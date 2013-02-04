Théo Vuong

Best Wishes 2013

Best Wishes 2013 ribbon type 2013 new year wishes type lettering numerals ribbon handmade wish card numbers health
Happy New Year 2013 - Wish card I designed for a Health institution.

Handmade ribbon lettering, photograph, vector, and finally color, lights & shadows via Photoshop.

