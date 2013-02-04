Michal Moravec

Adrian Janecek

adrian janecek
I did a little typography for this promo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=LDjYe1M5Op4
I really enjoyed this project and I hope you like this crazy shit :)

Directed and edited by Anakinfox.com

