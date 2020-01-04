Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Credit Karma Tax - Dashboard

Credit Karma Tax - Dashboard
2020 update: Credit Karma Tax got acquired by Square Inc https://squareup.com/us/en/press/credit-karma-tax


In 2016, one of my main projects at ueno. was to help Credit Karma, one of the most popular credit score reporting tools in the US, to design, build and launch their brand new tax product.

The goal was to move away from the tedious, serious tone of tax reporting tools and towards something clean, fun and engaging.

I got the chance to work closely with the talented Ryan Putnam who came up with these fun and engaging illustrations.

Some notable mentions in the press:
- https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurengensler/2016/12/07/credit-karma-free-tax-filings/#7afcd90e2c9d
- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-24/cheapest-free-tax-prep-in-2017-h-r-block-turbotax-taxact

--
CK Design Director: Joshua Taylor
Product Designer: Jonathan Moreira
Illustrator: Ryan Putnam
Agency: ueno.

Posted on Jan 4, 2020
