Credit Karma Tax - Dashboard

—

2020 update: Credit Karma Tax got acquired by Square Inc https://squareup.com/us/en/press/credit-karma-tax

—

In 2016, one of my main projects at ueno. was to help Credit Karma, one of the most popular credit score reporting tools in the US, to design, build and launch their brand new tax product.

The goal was to move away from the tedious, serious tone of tax reporting tools and towards something clean, fun and engaging.

I got the chance to work closely with the talented Ryan Putnam who came up with these fun and engaging illustrations.

Some notable mentions in the press:

- https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurengensler/2016/12/07/credit-karma-free-tax-filings/#7afcd90e2c9d

- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-24/cheapest-free-tax-prep-in-2017-h-r-block-turbotax-taxact

--

CK Design Director: Joshua Taylor

Product Designer: Jonathan Moreira

Illustrator: Ryan Putnam

Agency: ueno.