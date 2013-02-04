dartadesign

Smith&Felton

Smith&Felton financial finance funds business investments quality
New logo for Smith & Felton.
Time is money - "S" and "F".
Old logo: http://goo.gl/Xd7Kl

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
