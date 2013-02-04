daramghaus

Moment Camera

The precious Moment of you and me.
Using self-timer and sequential shooting function, never lose the moment you want to remember.
https://itunes.apple.com/app/id595110416?mt=8

© 2013 daramghaus
∙ GUI design. sangho lee
∙ Icon illustration. daahey choi

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
