Swipe for Humanity logo

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Swipe for Humanity creates sustainable income for non-profit organizations in the most brilliant way ever. SFH signs up businesses for this program... and then whenever you use your card to make a purchase at that business, half of the credit card processing fee goes directly to non-profit organizations.
Admittedly, they did not choose this logo option, but it is my favorite of the options we created.