Sarah Armstrong

Swipe for Humanity logo

Sarah Armstrong
Sarah Armstrong
  • Save
Swipe for Humanity logo charity non profit hand logo mark identity card credit card brand
Download color palette

Swipe for Humanity creates sustainable income for non-profit organizations in the most brilliant way ever. SFH signs up businesses for this program... and then whenever you use your card to make a purchase at that business, half of the credit card processing fee goes directly to non-profit organizations.

Admittedly, they did not choose this logo option, but it is my favorite of the options we created.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Sarah Armstrong
Sarah Armstrong

More by Sarah Armstrong

View profile
    • Like