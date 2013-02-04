Garrett Godsey



Prism Logo logo branding prism colorful light yellow polygon primary contemporary blue script jewel simple minimalist modern red heptagon geometric symmetric icon
Messing around with logo design. Got the idea from the prism specs item in Chrono Trigger.




