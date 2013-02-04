The Codemonkey

Achal Varma

This is my debut shot, thanks for the draft, @Samuel Fine!

So, I just updated my website, and replaced the old stuff with this. I'm not a very big fan of red, but I thought it went better than anything else here.
My taste in design changes a lot, but hopefully I won't feel like changing this for a while, now, unlike what has happened with the past designs of my website.

Real pixels: http://achalv.com

Feedback is welcome. :)
edit: Do you guys think I should add a picture of myself/my avatar to this?

Posted on Feb 4, 2013
