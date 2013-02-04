The Codemonkey

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my debut shot, thanks for the draft, @Samuel Fine!
So, I just updated my website, and replaced the old stuff with this. I'm not a very big fan of red, but I thought it went better than anything else here.
My taste in design changes a lot, but hopefully I won't feel like changing this for a while, now, unlike what has happened with the past designs of my website.
Real pixels: http://achalv.com
Feedback is welcome. :)
edit: Do you guys think I should add a picture of myself/my avatar to this?