daramghaus

my menu

daramghaus
daramghaus
  • Save
my menu food social icon app mobile cake
Download color palette

my menu
Share your Yummy story.
My Menu is Social Menu Application. (not developed yet)
http://mymenu.me

Major in visual communication design,
School of design, Hongik university.
Graduate exhibition 2011
http://hongiksidi.com/2011

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
daramghaus
daramghaus

More by daramghaus

View profile
    • Like