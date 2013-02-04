Evan Kimia

Discover section

Evan Kimia
Evan Kimia
  • Save
Discover section iphone ios interface mobile gem icons header
Download color palette

for the discover section. Icons are programmatically into the 3d icons you see, the numbers are the same color as the category color

View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2013
Evan Kimia
Evan Kimia

More by Evan Kimia

View profile
    • Like