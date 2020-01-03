Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

All Positive Energy - Brand Identity

All Positive Energy - Brand Identity illustration logo design design logo brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer smart mark green app typography negative space logo logotype designer logomark identity grid design branding brand shooting star a letter a day
Here's part of the brand identity we developed for All Positive Energy, a fitness and travel apparel company ✈️

The star on the negative space of the A conveys the positivity on a beautiful way 🌟

Press 💚 if this mark makes you feel positive!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
All Positive Energy - Logomark Design
By Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
