Pleasure App android iphone flat art app ux design ux ui typography minimal illustration design
Pleasure App provides a platform to the users to create their wish list and share the selected items to their loved once. The idea is to share your wished items to your well wishers like family, friends who can buy these things for you.

Posted on Jan 3, 2020
