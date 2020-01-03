Attendance App

HR Assist App is an HR Application for Employees. This app helps them as a one-stop solution for all the needs such as daily login, applying leaves, holidays list, IT tasks, payroll details, announcements, etc.

Currently company attendance system is on paper and this app target was to shift the whole process online from employee who mark attendance on paper twice a day to the HR who keeps track of attendance every day and at the end of month.

Application follows the same flow which was followed previously in the company. It covers the daily attendance, leaves, weekly and monthly progress of an employee and so on.

This app allows employee to interact with the organisation and perform their day-to-day activities on the go, without writing mail trails for request and follow ups for status.

Please check the below link for a full detailed view:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/88344075/HR-Assist-%28Attendance-Mobile-APP%29