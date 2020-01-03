Effy Zhang

Sundown in China

Effy Zhang
Effy Zhang
  • Save
Sundown in China beijing china traditional old warm orange sunset temple gradient google color ui flat effyzhang illustration
Download color palette

Hi
This is my new idea on color testing
Under the China sky series illustration: Sundown in China
Hope you like it

More of my work, please check
www.effydesign.com

Effy Zhang
Effy Zhang

More by Effy Zhang

View profile
    • Like