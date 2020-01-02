Source One Parts Center - Brand Design

Here's part of the brand identity I developed for Source One, an e-commerce company that sells parts for commercial trucks 🚚

The main message they wished to convey is an authoritative, honest, and helpful organisation dedicated to delivering the parts a customer needs as fast as possible 🔧⁣

The color palette was inspired be the color of the molten steel that is used to create the truck parts. ⁣This project was definitely one of my favorites of the last year - feel free to save the post for later inspiration. ⚙️⁣

We shared all of our process of creating their brand identity on a Behance case study 🤯 see it here!

