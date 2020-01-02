Wisecraft

Source One Parts Center - Brand Design

Source One Parts Center - Brand Design design logo brand identity negative space lettermark typography smart mark identity designer machine logo design double meaning style guide mark logotype designer logomark identity branding brand wing cog
Here's part of the brand identity I developed for Source One, an e-commerce company that sells parts for commercial trucks 🚚

The main message they wished to convey is an authoritative, honest, and helpful organisation dedicated to delivering the parts a customer needs as fast as possible 🔧⁣

The color palette was inspired be the color of the molten steel that is used to create the truck parts. ⁣This project was definitely one of my favorites of the last year - feel free to save the post for later inspiration. ⚙️⁣

We shared all of our process of creating their brand identity on a Behance case study 🤯 see it here!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

