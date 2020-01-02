Ahmad Yousofvand

Landing page for yalda

Ahmad Yousofvand
Ahmad Yousofvand
  • Save
Landing page for yalda user interface shop طراحی سایت طراحی رابط کاربری نورنگار یلدا ایران iran uiux ui deisgn ui landing page concept landing page ui landing page design yalda landing page
Download color palette

More Details :
https://designer4.ir

Landing page for Noornegar Shop
Date : 2019
Services : Online Shop
Tools Used : Adobe Photoshop CC
Design by : Ahmad Yousofvand

طراحی لندینگ پیج شب یلدا فروشگاه نورنگار

Ahmad Yousofvand
Ahmad Yousofvand

More by Ahmad Yousofvand

View profile
    • Like