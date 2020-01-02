Annisha Firdausy

App - Podcast Geometric Pattern [ Light Mode ]

Annisha Firdausy
Annisha Firdausy
  • Save
App - Podcast Geometric Pattern [ Light Mode ] discover application clean popular design iphone screen splash ios mobile bright colors gradient ui 2020 new year product design colorful streaming app pattern geometric podcast
Download color palette

Welcome to the new year everyone. Hopefully this year will bring luck and also full with surprise. yaaa, can't wait.

This is a light version of my latest shot, I tried to bring bright colors to my design and how it turned out. Leave a comment if you feel something is wrong or want to improve my design.

---
Open for business, drop me a message to channisha03@gmail.com

00a777c60e4f2e359591bdfb9c41c0b9
Rebound of
App - Podcast Geometric Pattern [Dark Mode]
By Annisha Firdausy
Annisha Firdausy
Annisha Firdausy

More by Annisha Firdausy

View profile
    • Like