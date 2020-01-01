🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey all! It's been a long long time since my last shot. Trying to be more active again and starting with some few-years-old work.
This was from 2016, when I worked with ueno. and their client Proxy, a startup trying to simplify the way people interact with smart devices in the physical world.
I helped them build their very first website in a tight timeline (~1 month for design + implementation) for their launch.
It's been fun to come up with this little corgi character working with Laura Bohill (illustrations) and Jovie Brett Bardoles (animation). Make sure to watch the little attached animation made by Jovie!
Proxy in the press: https://techcrunch.com/2016/08/22/proxy-raises-1-6-million-to-kill-the-card-key-and-make-the-internet-of-things-more-accessible/