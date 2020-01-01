Lavina Chhabra

Appknox - Secure Your Mobile Apps

Lavina Chhabra
Lavina Chhabra
  • Save
Appknox - Secure Your Mobile Apps ui design illustration landing page ux design
Download color palette

This is my first Dribbble shot for 2020. Appknox's new design has successfully gone live and people are loving it.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 1, 2020
Lavina Chhabra
Lavina Chhabra

More by Lavina Chhabra

View profile
    • Like