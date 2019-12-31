Rive Vermeulen

Bad Santa

Rive Vermeulen
Rive Vermeulen
  • Save
Bad Santa christmas santa claus merry xmas animated gif ui
Download color palette

In a animation workshop with Sôren we worked out this Christmas card gif animation.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 31, 2019
Rive Vermeulen
Rive Vermeulen

More by Rive Vermeulen

View profile
    • Like