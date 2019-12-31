Epsilon

m:zone website redesgin concept | 1/2

m:zone website redesgin concept | 1/2 simple mzone apple ui design ux design website desktop uidesign uxdesign redesign ui ux webdesign
Prototype video:
https://youtu.be/61Dd2KyHNVk
m:zone is Slovakian premium Apple reseller
The whole idea behind this redesign was to refresh and simplify the shopping experience for people that want and for people to have Apple experience but live in Slovakia and can’t buy Apple products directly from Apple website.
Design by : Daniel Melo
