2ip, redesign

Desktop inner pages for 2ip.ru

The site is in the first position (CIS region) in the search results for reviews, information, comparison about providers, as well as other network tests.

Therefore, the main task during the redesign was to minimize interaction cost of most important information on inner pages.

Left block and right side menu with the most popular services and tests displayed on all internal pages and designed to increase audience engagement, average. duration of visit and speed up site navigation.

On most popular pages was natively integrated text and graphic ads into the website interface to better reach and increase CTR. To avoid dark patterns, some ads use informative text and pictograms. It is also possible to use full-size horizontal and vertical Google Ads banners due to the responsive block design.