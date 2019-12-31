Vladyslav Radiónov

2ip, redesign

Vladyslav Radiónov
Vladyslav Radiónov
Hire Me
  • Save
2ip, redesign review server product design list network clean website ui uiux minimal interface web
2ip, redesign review server product design list network clean website ui uiux minimal interface web
2ip, redesign review server product design list network clean website ui uiux minimal interface web
2ip, redesign review server product design list network clean website ui uiux minimal interface web
2ip, redesign review server product design list network clean website ui uiux minimal interface web
2ip, redesign review server product design list network clean website ui uiux minimal interface web
Download color palette
  1. 2ipprovider.png
  2. speed-test.png
  3. ip-info.png
  4. all-reviews.png
  5. add-review.png
  6. all-tests.png

Desktop inner pages for 2ip.ru

The site is in the first position (CIS region) in the search results for reviews, information, comparison about providers, as well as other network tests.
Therefore, the main task during the redesign was to minimize interaction cost of most important information on inner pages.

Left block and right side menu with the most popular services and tests displayed on all internal pages and designed to increase audience engagement, average. duration of visit and speed up site navigation.

On most popular pages was natively integrated text and graphic ads into the website interface to better reach and increase CTR. To avoid dark patterns, some ads use informative text and pictograms. It is also possible to use full-size horizontal and vertical Google Ads banners due to the responsive block design.

581f846d0c72df8b1f4efed23332d65c
Rebound of
2ip, redesign
By Vladyslav Radiónov
View all tags
Posted on Dec 31, 2019
Vladyslav Radiónov
Vladyslav Radiónov
Independent Designer
Hire Me

More by Vladyslav Radiónov

View profile
    • Like