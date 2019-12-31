Wisecraft

Deco Planters - Brand Identity

Deco Planters - Brand Identity illustration design logo brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer gold foil monogram business cards d letter dp typography logotype designer logomark identity grid design branding brand
Earlier this year, i partnered up with the design studio We Are Lion to create the new brand identity for Deco Planters, a company that specialises in designing and creating Steel Planters 🏺⁣

Press like if you would like me to reveal more brand identities in 2020!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Deco Planters Branding Manual.pdf
10 MB
Download
Rebound of
Deco Planters - Logo Concepts
