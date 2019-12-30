London Fitness - Brand Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's the brand identity i created for Ben Walker's company, London Fitness, which is know for making workouts more convenient through in-home personal training 🏠🏋️
Swipe through to see the whole brand identity and leave a 💙if you liked it.
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com