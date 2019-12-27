AK Aesthetics - Logo Design

Really loved the final outcome of this logo i developed for AK Aesthetics, a fitness clothing brand based on Sweden 🏋️

The client wanted to convey the values of the spartan lifestyle like discipline and willpower, so i created an A with a spear on it’s negative space.

Press "L" if you like it.

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--