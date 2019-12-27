Redel Bautista

TBSW18 Flyer

TBSW18 Flyer print event conference startup florida tampa bay tampa poster orange gary vee flyer graphic design design
I was part of the creative team of Tampa Bay Startup Week 2018. I designed marketing materials such as flyers, banners, social media covers, digital advertisements and many more.

Full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/89868145/Tampa-Bay-Startup-Week-2018

