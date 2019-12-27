Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Edwina Rismayanti

100% Kontrol - Handwritten Font

100% Kontrol is a whatever typeface. Despite the imperfect anatomy, this font is perfect for organic-like handwritten font for notes, quotes, headlines, products, packaging, and whatever you want. Available in 2 styles: Regular and Rough.

100% Kontrol is inspired by BRNDLS song with the same title. The song's spirit is about independency and free individual that doesn't care about any negative opinion that will bring them down from chasing their dream. This spirit too that bring us here, cheers for us all!

Available for download here: https://crmrkt.com/GrR3XW

