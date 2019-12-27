100% Kontrol - Handwritten Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
100% Kontrol is a whatever typeface. Despite the imperfect anatomy, this font is perfect for organic-like handwritten font for notes, quotes, headlines, products, packaging, and whatever you want. Available in 2 styles: Regular and Rough.
100% Kontrol is inspired by BRNDLS song with the same title. The song's spirit is about independency and free individual that doesn't care about any negative opinion that will bring them down from chasing their dream. This spirit too that bring us here, cheers for us all!
Available for download here: https://crmrkt.com/GrR3XW