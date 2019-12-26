Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Tracker

Food Tracker illustration branding and identity branding concept brand brand design tracking app tracker piggy pig foodie eating eat logos food app logo design logotype branding logo food
Concept logo for a food business tracker app.

Follow me on
Instagram: instagram.com/fer_creative
Behance: behance.net/fernandoaleta

