NEVA Logo Design Identity

NEVA, founded in1995, is one of the industry leaders in acquiring the maximum French R & D Tax Credit for small and mid-size French & international businesses.

Neva’s team has over 15+ years of experience assisting companies in the entire R & D Tax Credit process - from the initial stage of establishing eligibility, to calculating and following up on claims with the French tax authorities, through the final approval and receipt of the Research Tax Credit.

NEVA’s compensation is calculated exclusively on a success fee basis at the very back end of the process assuring companies that they do not pay our fees until after they receive their funds from the French government.

NEVA helps approximately 40 companies each year saving corporations an average of 15M Euros annually.

NEVA’s partnership with Invest In France Agency has been helping companies worldwide to promote their European business by taking advantage of the Research Tax Credit offered by the French government.

Sandra Cohen based in New York City, heads up the North American Neva branch. Sandra works with biotech and high tech companies creating and analyzing business models to maximize savings.

