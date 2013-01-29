Wooden Blackboard IOS Icon

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone,
Very glad to become a part of dribbble community! Huge thanx to Max Yerohov for the invite and support! http://dribbble.com/myerohov
About the shot.
Few years ago I've made an icon for word-game and it looked just awful so last weekend I tried to accomplish the same task from scratch and achieve modern and nice look.
For crisp and nice image please watch @2x. Hope you like it. C&C are welcomed!
