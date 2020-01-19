Clother app interaction design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dear friends,
Please check out my onboarding animation for a shopping app Clother on UI8.
Discover new trendy tendencies and buy the desired items with the Clother app. It's easy-to-use, simple and intuitive!
p.s. big thanks for images:
www.asos.com
www.shop.mango.com
www.pullandbear.com
Interaction - AE
Design - Sketch
Illustrations - Illustrator
************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************
I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates