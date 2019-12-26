Maxime Béneteau

Michelin Driving App

Maxime Béneteau
Maxime Béneteau
Hire Me
  • Save
Michelin Driving App product design ui dashboard graph auto automotives uiux trip riding navigation driving car application app
Download color palette

Hi!

Here is the work I did for Michelin new app using a smart device to track driving habits.

The app is available on the french store :https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/better-driving-community/id1438111919?mt=8

Maxime Béneteau
Maxime Béneteau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Maxime Béneteau

View profile
    • Like