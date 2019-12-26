London Fitness - Logo Grid

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Currently developing the Logo for London Fitness, a company that does in home personal training 🏠🏋️
After reading your feedback on the last post, i'm definitely leaning towards this concept. It may not be the most beautiful, but it's the one that conveys the message on the better way while having a pleasing design to it.
Do you think it's a good decision to go ahead with this one and create the remaining branding? This project is still on development so i'm open to feedback!
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com