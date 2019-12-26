Wisecraft

London Fitness - Logo Grid design logo lettermark typography smart mark identity designer brand logotype designer negative space logomark grid design personal trainer house home designer portfolio branding brand identity gym app kettle bell kettlebell
Currently developing the Logo for London Fitness, a company that does in home personal training 🏠🏋️

After reading your feedback on the last post, i'm definitely leaning towards this concept. It may not be the most beautiful, but it's the one that conveys the message on the better way while having a pleasing design to it.

Do you think it's a good decision to go ahead with this one and create the remaining branding? This project is still on development so i'm open to feedback!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
London Fitness - Logo Process
