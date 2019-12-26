Christmas Tree Shopping App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

That’s all folks. Christmas is over for another year. Fortunately, our rooms are still filled with twinkling lights and candles. And yes, we haven’t taken down our Christmas trees yet :)

We came up with an app that helps to carry on the holiday tradition and buy Christmas trees online. No need to walk into crowded malls.



🎄 To prevent users from visiting multiple pages, we decided to display Christmas tree categories using horizontal scrolling.

🎅🏼 CTAs should be easy to notice. To grab visitors’ attention, we made the ‘Buy now’ button stand out among other elements on the screen.



Have you survived the Christmas rush?

