Christmas Tree Shopping App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
That’s all folks. Christmas is over for another year. Fortunately, our rooms are still filled with twinkling lights and candles. And yes, we haven’t taken down our Christmas trees yet :)
We came up with an app that helps to carry on the holiday tradition and buy Christmas trees online. No need to walk into crowded malls.
🎄 To prevent users from visiting multiple pages, we decided to display Christmas tree categories using horizontal scrolling.
🎅🏼 CTAs should be easy to notice. To grab visitors’ attention, we made the ‘Buy now’ button stand out among other elements on the screen.
Press L if you like this design and say
Have you survived the Christmas rush?
Created by Vadim Subbotin
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜