Christmas Tree Shopping App

Christmas Tree Shopping App christmas tree tree ecommerce store online shop christmas concept product purrweb mobile app ux ui figma design
That’s all folks. Christmas is over for another year. Fortunately, our rooms are still filled with twinkling lights and candles. And yes, we haven’t taken down our Christmas trees yet :)

We came up with an app that helps to carry on the holiday tradition and buy Christmas trees online. No need to walk into crowded malls.

🎄 To prevent users from visiting multiple pages, we decided to display Christmas tree categories using horizontal scrolling.

🎅🏼 CTAs should be easy to notice. To grab visitors’ attention, we made the ‘Buy now’ button stand out among other elements on the screen.

Have you survived the Christmas rush?

Created by Vadim Subbotin

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

