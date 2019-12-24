Cuneyt Erkol

Freebie | Gradient Palettes

Cuneyt Erkol
Cuneyt Erkol
Hire Me
  • Save
Freebie | Gradient Palettes color palette gradient branding freebies logo illustration creative typography webdesign website ui adobe adobe xd freebie
Download color palette

Hello,
Awesome Gradient Palettes for Your Next Design Projects

Good luck with awesome design.

Feel free to download Adobe XD File 🥳

Leave your valuable feedbacks 🤗

Hope you like ❤️ it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

Available for freelance projects.
Contact Me: erkolcuneyt@gmail.com

awsome-colors-gradient-palettes-ce.xd
600 KB
Download
Cuneyt Erkol
Cuneyt Erkol
Available for New Projects 👍
Hire Me

More by Cuneyt Erkol

View profile
    • Like