Erika Zupanc

A string pull

Erika Zupanc
Erika Zupanc
  • Save
A string pull fluid acrylic dirty pouring fluid art fluid pouring illustration acrylic painting
Download color palette

https://youtu.be/1AaMk4t1lFU
Canvas 30cm x 40cm I used Arteza paints mixed with my pouring medium and some woolen ribbons.

Erika Zupanc
Erika Zupanc

More by Erika Zupanc

View profile
    • Like