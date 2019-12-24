Wisecraft

Cart Flows - Brand Identity

Cart Flows - Brand Identity illustration logo design design brand identity negative space smart mark logotype designer logomark logo sales funnel ecommerce app logotype design typography trolley shopping cart lettermark identity designer c letter branding brand
Last year i worked with Adam Preiser on the new Logo & Brand Identity for Cart Flows, a software product for WordPress that enables anyone to be able sell anything on the internet in under 20 minutes 💻

Press like if you see the meaning of the logomark ( C + F + 🛒)

