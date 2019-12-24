Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sandip V Dhameliya

Nike Shoes Add to Cart Interaction Apple Watch Series 5

Sandip V Dhameliya
Sandip V Dhameliya
Nike Shoes Add to Cart Interaction Apple Watch Series 5
Nike Shoes Add to Cart Interaction Apple Watch Series 5 watch interface interactiondesign
Nike Shoes Add to Cart Interaction Apple Watch Series 5 watch interface interactiondesign
Hello dribbblers!

Here comes the next step of my last work - add a product to cart. I am trying to create a new look for e commerce products, and trying to make something really different. Hope you like it!

Women's Running Shoe
Nike Joyride Run Flyknit
The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit is designed to help make running feel easier and give your legs a day off. Tiny foam beads underfoot contour to your foot for cushioning that stands up to your mileage.

Posted on Dec 24, 2019
Sandip V Dhameliya
Sandip V Dhameliya

