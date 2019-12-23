UI Design Course #2: 3D Animation in After Effects (2019)

This is a second master class from our creative team: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6TAA-FgMI8

As we have announced, the plan is to release one master class each month, beginning in 2020. So please subscribe to our YouTube channel and stay tuned!

The Cuberto team is wishing you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

--

Looking for UI app design? Learn more about our works here and contact us: info@cuberto.com